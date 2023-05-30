Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Grows By 23.9%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,820,000,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Truist Financial raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

