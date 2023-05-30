Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Grows By 23.9%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Truist Financial raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.