Short Interest in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Declines By 14.4%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Loews Stock Up 0.2 %

L stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Loews has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

