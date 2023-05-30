Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Decreases By 15.1%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Luminex Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUMIF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Luminex Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Orquideas, and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

