Short Interest in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Declines By 14.8%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

