Short Interest in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Drops By 14.9%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAC opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,909.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

