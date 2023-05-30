Short Interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Declines By 16.3%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Waldencast by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at $82,000.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WALDW opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

