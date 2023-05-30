Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $181.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.14.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories
In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $149.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
