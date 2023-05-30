Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 321,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $149.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

