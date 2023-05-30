Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SPG opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

