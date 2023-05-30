SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $14.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after buying an additional 344,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after buying an additional 163,201 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 700,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 117,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

