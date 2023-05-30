SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $36.19 Average PT from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $19,681,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

