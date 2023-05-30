SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 4.40. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.