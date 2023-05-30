Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $257.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $265.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.