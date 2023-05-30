Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sono-Tek in a report released on Friday, May 26th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $5.41 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

