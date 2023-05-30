Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sono-Tek in a report released on Friday, May 26th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Sono-Tek Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOTK opened at $5.41 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.
Featured Articles
