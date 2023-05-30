SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159,703 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

