Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPPI stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

