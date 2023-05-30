Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.69% of Stagwell worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 757,425 shares of company stock worth $5,104,700 and sold 39,734,257 shares worth $255,491,273. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

