Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SF opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

