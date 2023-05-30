Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $176.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,583,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

