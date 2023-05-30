Stifel Nicolaus Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $124.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ONTO. DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,437 shares of company stock valued at $635,417. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

