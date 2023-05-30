StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Rating ) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

