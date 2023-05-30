StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

