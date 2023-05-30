StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

