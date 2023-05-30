StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
NYSE CULP opened at $4.41 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
About Culp
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Culp (CULP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.