StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE CULP opened at $4.41 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

