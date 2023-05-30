StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Down 34.5 %

Shares of FRC opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $413.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.