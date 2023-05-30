StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
