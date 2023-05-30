StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 98.9% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

