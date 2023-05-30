StockNews.com Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Buy

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

AWI stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

