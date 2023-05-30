Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPCR. SVB Securities started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

