Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Surrozen by 284.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Stock Performance

SRZN opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

