Synthetix Price Reaches $2.46 (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00008801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $640.27 million and $18.26 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,950,466 coins and its circulating supply is 260,096,013 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

