Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Short Interest Update

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 42.17% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

