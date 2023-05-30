Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $99.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

