Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TARO opened at $29.39 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

