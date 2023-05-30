Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,221 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,071.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,139.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,875.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,652.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

