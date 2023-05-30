Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 13,709 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $18,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $310.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.14. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $338.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

