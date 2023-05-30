Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,774 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 69,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 283,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

TFC opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

