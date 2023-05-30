Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.50 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.69.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

