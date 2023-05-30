Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

