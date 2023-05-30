Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,355 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after acquiring an additional 562,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

