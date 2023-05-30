Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.24 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1,012.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372,527 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in StoneCo were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 129,061 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,333,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.24.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.72 million. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Barclays began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

