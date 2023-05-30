Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.15 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average is $165.59. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.