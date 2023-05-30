Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.25 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,753 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.