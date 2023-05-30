Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.26 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of NVR worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVR opened at $5,617.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,684.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,180.31. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $116.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $54,520,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.