Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.13 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,522 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $164.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

