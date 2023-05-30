Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $306.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $317.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

