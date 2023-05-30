Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

