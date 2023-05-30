Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 19,228 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

