Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 41,652 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,652 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.