Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 54,731 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 479.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,731 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Fund LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $197.70 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.68 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.74. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

